Health minister sees restrictions being eased in May

ROME, APR 14 - Health Minister Roberto Sperneza has said he sees Italy's COVID-19-linked restrictions being eased significantly next month. "It is legitimate to expect reopenings in May," said Speranza, who is one of the government members to have taken the hardest lines on imposing tough measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. One hypothesis is that restaurants could be allowed to serve people at tables outside in the evening. Restaurateurs, gym and bar owners, shopkeepers and other people whose businesses have been affected by the restrictions have staged a series of protests in various parts of the country in recent weeks, some of which have turned violent. The government has split the country between high-risk red zones and medium-high-risk orange zones this month, with no moderate-risk yellow zones where restrictions are much less stringent. In red zones people need a good reason to be out of the home, such as for work or health reasons or to take some exercise, and shops selling non-essential goods are closed. In orange zones, you don't need a specific reason to be outside and all shops can do business. Bars and restaurants can only do takeaways or home deliveries in both red and orange zones. Furthermore, theatres, cinemas, gyms and swimming pools remain closed all over the country and a nationwide night curfew kicking in at 10pm remains in force. The government has said it may be possible to start easing some restrictions this month if the contagion data is good enough. (ANSA).