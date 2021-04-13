Restaurateurs block A1, 'we want to reopen'

ROME, APR 13 - A group of Italian restaurateurs on Tuesday blocked the A1 motorway near Orte saying "we want to reopen" after long COVID-linked closures. The protesters complained about the difficulties caused by COVID lockdowns. They walked between cars blocked by the impromptu protest and shouted slogans including "Freedom against the dictatorship". Market traders blocked the same motorway, Italy's main north-south artery, in a 'reopening' demo near Caserta last week. (ANSA).