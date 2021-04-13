Restaurateurs block A1, 'we want to reopen'
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Bari, sul telefonino le notifiche degli acquisti fatti con le sue carte di credito appena rubate
i più letti
Puglia, da domani vaccino a over 60 senza prenotazione «Ma non da subito per tutti» Le linee guida: ecco come funzionerà
Covid in Puglia, 815 nuovi casi ma con meno tamponi (13%). Tanti ancora i morti (+39). Vaccini: 20mila dosi in 24 ore
ROME
13 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 13 - A group of Italian restaurateurs on Tuesday blocked the A1 motorway near Orte saying "we want to reopen" after long COVID-linked closures. The protesters complained about the difficulties caused by COVID lockdowns. They walked between cars blocked by the impromptu protest and shouted slogans including "Freedom against the dictatorship". Market traders blocked the same motorway, Italy's main north-south artery, in a 'reopening' demo near Caserta last week. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su