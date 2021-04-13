M5S joining S&D natural outcome - Castaldo to ANSA Forum

Restaurateurs block A1, 'we want to reopen'
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Bari, sul telefonino le notifiche degli acquisti fatti con le sue carte di credito appena rubate
i più letti
Puglia, da domani vaccino a over 60 senza prenotazione «Ma non da subito per tutti» Le linee guida: ecco come funzionerà
Covid in Puglia, 815 nuovi casi ma con meno tamponi (13%). Tanti ancora i morti (+39). Vaccini: 20mila dosi in 24 ore
ROME
13 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 13 - The 5-Star Movement's (M5S) joining the Socialist and Democrat (S&D) caucus at the European parliament is a natural outcome of its political evolution, M5S deputy EP whip Fabio Massimo Castaldo told an ANSA Forum Tuesday. "I think it is the right path to boost the progressive alliance and focus on sustainable growth," he said. With S&D, Castaldo said, there is "a broad sharing of ideas and objectives to reach". He said the M5S would be happy to join the caucus after consulting with its ally the Democratic Party (PD). (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su