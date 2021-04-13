M5S joining S&D natural outcome - Castaldo to ANSA Forum

ROME, APR 13 - The 5-Star Movement's (M5S) joining the Socialist and Democrat (S&D) caucus at the European parliament is a natural outcome of its political evolution, M5S deputy EP whip Fabio Massimo Castaldo told an ANSA Forum Tuesday. "I think it is the right path to boost the progressive alliance and focus on sustainable growth," he said. With S&D, Castaldo said, there is "a broad sharing of ideas and objectives to reach". He said the M5S would be happy to join the caucus after consulting with its ally the Democratic Party (PD). (ANSA).