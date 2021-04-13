Martedì 13 Aprile 2021 | 19:18

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME

Restaurateurs block A1, 'we want to reopen'

 
ROME
COVID: 13,447 new cases, 476 more victims

COVID: 13,447 new cases, 476 more victims

 
ROME
M5S joining S&D natural outcome - Castaldo to ANSA Forum

M5S joining S&D natural outcome - Castaldo to ANSA Forum

 
ROME
COVID: Over 4 mn have got 2 doses of jab in Italy

COVID: Over 4 mn have got 2 doses of jab in Italy

 
ROME
COVID: Anti-lockdown protest at Circus Maximus

COVID: Anti-lockdown protest at Circus Maximus

 
ROME
Docs must watch for AstraZeneca 'signs' - AIFA

Docs must watch for AstraZeneca 'signs' - AIFA

 
ROME
Ultra-wide broadband for all in 5 yrs - Colao

Ultra-wide broadband for all in 5 yrs - Colao

 
NAPLES
31 indicted over free hospital tests for friends

31 indicted over free hospital tests for friends

 
ROME
Ferrero enters the ice-cream market

Ferrero enters the ice-cream market

 
ROME
Multilateralism central for us, Di Maio says in USA

Multilateralism central for us, Di Maio says in USA

 
VATICAN CITY
Teresa d'Avila example for women in society - pope

Teresa d'Avila example for women in society - pope

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Terracenere, cuore e rabbia: «Questo Bari non ha grinta»

Terracenere, cuore e rabbia: «Questo Bari non ha grinta»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariBorseggio in largo Ciaia
Bari, sul telefonino le notifiche degli acquisti fatti con le sue carte di credito appena rubate

Bari, sul telefonino le notifiche degli acquisti fatti con le sue carte di credito appena rubate

 
BrindisiZona rossa
Brindisi, campagna contro l'abusivismo

Brindisi, campagna contro l'abusivismo

 
TarantoIl caso a Taranto
Mittal, operaio licenziato dopo post su Fb: Sabrina Ferilli gli offre un aiuto, ma lui rifiuta

Arcelor Mittal, operaio licenziato dopo post su Facebook: Sabrina Ferilli gli offre un aiuto, ma lui rifiuta

 
News SportTifosi in fermento
Puglia, un grande mercoledì di sport

Puglia, ecco un grande mercoledì di sport

 
MateraIl progetto
Matera e l'Aizerbaijan sempre più vicine: siglato accordo di cooperazione

Matera e l'Aizerbaijan sempre più vicine: siglato accordo di cooperazione

 
PotenzaLa decisione
A Potenza fa troppo freddo, termosifoni accesi fino al 30 aprile: l'ordinanza

A Potenza fa troppo freddo, termosifoni accesi fino al 30 aprile: l'ordinanza

 
LecceLa speranza
Racale, mamma di Mauro Romano, scomparso nel '77: «È lo sceicco Al Habtoor»

Racale, mamma di Mauro Romano, scomparso nel '77: «È lo sceicco Al Habtoor»

 

i più letti

Coronavirus Puglia, da domani vaccino agli over 60 senza prenotazione

Puglia, da domani vaccino a over 60 senza prenotazione «Ma non da subito per tutti» Le linee guida: ecco come funzionerà

Giovinazzo, sorelline di 14 e 12 anni si allontanano da comunità: avviate ricerche

Giovinazzo, ritrovate sorelline scomparse: erano su un treno, nascoste sotto i sedili

Covid in Puglia

Covid in Puglia, 815 nuovi casi ma con meno tamponi (13%). Tanti ancora i morti (+39). Vaccini: 20mila dosi in 24 ore

Bari, morto il boss Giuseppe Mercante

Bari, è morto il boss Giuseppe Mercante: conosciuto come «Pinuccio u' drogat»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1191 casi su 13mila test (9%), ma 54 morti in un giorno, 21 solo nel Barese

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1191 casi su 13mila test (9%), ma 54 morti in un giorno, 21 solo nel Barese

ROME

COVID: 13,447 new cases, 476 more victims

Positivity rate down 0.7% from 5.1% to 4.4%

COVID: 13,447 new cases, 476 more victims

ROME, APR 13 - There have been 13,447 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 476 more victims from the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday. That compares with 9,789 new cases and 358 more victims on Monday. Some 304.990 more tests have been done, compared with 190,635 Monday. The positivity rate has fallen by 0.7%, from 5.1% to 4.4%. Intensive care cases have fallen by 67, and hospital admissions by 377. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 3,793,033, and the death toll 115,088. The currently positive are 519,220 (-5,197on Monday), the recovered and discharged since the start of the pandemic 3,158,725 (+18,160), and those in domestic isolation 488,742 (-4,753). (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it