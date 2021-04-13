COVID: Anti-lockdown protest at Circus Maximus

ROME, APR 13 - Hundreds of shopkeeper, restaurant, bar and gym owners from all over Italy protested against COVID lockdowns and demanded the reopening of the economy at the Circus Maximus in Rome on Tuesday. The protesters chanted "Work, work", and "Reopening, reopening" as police looked on. Many demonstrators tried to form a march towards the premier's office but police stopped them. Eventually a delegation of five was allowed to go to the premier's office where it was received by undersecretary for relations with parliament Deborah Bergamini. Demos demanding reopening after COVID lockdowns have increased across Italy over the last week. Some of them have turned ugly. (ANSA).