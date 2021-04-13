Ultra-wide broadband for all in 5 yrs - Colao

ROME, APR 13 - The government plans to give all Italians the use of ultra-wide broadband within five years, Technological Innovation Minister Vittorio Colao said Tuesday. He said Italy wanted to set a five-year target for goals which the EU has set at 10 years from now. "We want to be more ambitious and we're setting five-year targets: by 2026 we want 70% of the population to be using digittal ID and be digitally able, bring 75% of the civil service to use Cloud services, reach at least 80% of public services supplied online and have 100% of households and firms reached by ultra-wide broadband", the former Vodafone chief told parliament. The digital transition, he told the Lower House, must be "radical, pervasive and long-term". (ANSA).