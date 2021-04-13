Docs must watch for AstraZeneca 'signs' - AIFA

ROME, APR 13 - Doctors and other health operators must be vigilant and watch for possible signs and symptoms of blood clots with the AstraZeneca vaccine and inform those who have got the jab, Italian drugs agency AIFA said in an updated directive Tuesday. It noted that the European Medicines Agency had said there was a "plausible" link between the jab and very rare side effects like the clots and thromboses of the blood and brain. (ANSA).