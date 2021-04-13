Ferrero enters the ice-cream market

ROME, APR 13 - Italian confectionery giant Ferrero is entering the ice-cream market, which is worth 1.9 billion euros a year in Italy alone. The group is bringing out Ferrero Rocher, Ferrero Rocher Dark and Raffaello ice cream sticks and Estathé Ice lollies. The new products are coming out in Italy and four other European countries - France, Germany, Austria and Spain.. (ANSA).