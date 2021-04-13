31 indicted over free hospital tests for friends

NAPLES, APR 13 - An Italian judge on Tuesday sent to trial 31 doctors and staff in a Caserta hospital ward accused of giving tests to friends fee of charge and also handing out other perks including trips to Capri and to see a Juventus Champions League game in Turin. The alleged graft was led by ex clinical pathology head doctor Angelo Costanzo and his wife and close assistant Angela Grillo, judicial sources said. Also indicted were Vincenza Scotti, head of a well-known medical lab at Caivano near Naples and the sister of Camorra mafia hitman Pasquale Scotti. It was during a probe into Scotti's fleeing from justice that wiretaps showed the existence of the hospital ward "totally given over toe graft and granting perks," police said. (ANSA).