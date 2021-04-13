Multilateralism central for us, Di Maio says in USA

ROME, APR 13 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio stressed the importance Rome gives to multilateralism as he took part in an online event celebrating the 160th anniversary of Italy's diplomatic relations with the United States during a visit to Washington on Tuesday. "Our support of multilateralism is central in our foreign policy," Di Maio said, recalling the shared vales of Italy and the USA. "We intend to work in all the major multilateral fora, together with the United States and our partners, to increase the ambition on climate change, access to vaccines and to promote an economic and socially sustainable recovery". Di Maio said that "Italy's commitment towards NATO remains resolute". "As allies we are determined in our commitment to protect our collective security and work together to maintain peace and international stability". The minister recalled the Italy's contribution to the international security framework, including its efforts in Afghanistan, Libya, Lebanon and Iraq. (ANSA).