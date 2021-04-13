Soccer: Ibra gets 1-match ban for insulting ref

ROME, APR 13 - Sweden great Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Tuesday got a one-match ban for insulting the referee during Saturday's 3-1 win by AC Milan at Parma. Ibra was sent off in the 60th minute of the Serie A clash. Milan are second in Serie A, 11 points behind leaders Inter Milan. They are one point ahead of third-placed Juventus, and two clear of fourth-placed Atalanta. (ANSA).