Govt set to OK 40 bn budget deviation

ROME, APR 13 - Premier Mario Draghi's executive is set to approve a deviation from its budget target of around 40 billion euros, the latest in a series of such deviations passed to tackle the COVID-19 emergency, government sources said on Tuesday. The money will be used, among other things, to finance two more months of aid grants for businesses and workers who have been hit by COVID-linked restrictions. The deviation will also make it possible to create a special fund of four-five billion euros a year for projects not included in the government's PNRR COVID-19 Recovery Plan, the sources said. (ANSA).