Martedì 13 Aprile 2021 | 17:08

ROME
Docs must watch for AstraZeneca 'signs' - AIFA

ROME
Ultra-wide broadband for all in 5 yrs - Colao

NAPLES
31 indicted over free hospital tests for friends

ROME
Ferrero enters the ice-cream market

ROME
Multilateralism central for us, Di Maio says in USA

VATICAN CITY
Teresa d'Avila example for women in society - pope

ROME
Draghi meets Stellantis, Eni, Enel, Snam, Terna CEOs

ROME
Soccer: Ibra gets 1-match ban for insulting ref

ROME
Govt set to OK 40 bn budget deviation

ROME
Soccer: Atalanta boss Gasperini risks 20-day ban

VARESE
Life term upheld for doc in 12 ER murders

BariLa città che cambia
Bari, ecco montato il primo «candelabro» sul lungomare di San Cataldo

BrindisiLa crisi
Francavilla Fontana, il sindaco scrive al governatore

FoggiaIn Puglia
Vaccini, al Policlinico Riuniti di Foggia seconda dose di Reithera

PotenzaNel Potentino
Abriola, in 11 in una villetta per festa di laurea: multati

LecceLa speranza
Racale, mamma di Mauro Romano, scomparso nel '77: «È lo sceicco Al Habtoor»

TarantoL'ep
«Ho sconfitto il bullismo con la musica e la poesia», da Castellaneta la forza del flauto di Giuseppe Palmisano

MateraIl caso
Policoro, paziente positivo al pronto soccorso: chiuso per sanificazione

Coronavirus Puglia, da domani vaccino agli over 60 senza prenotazione

Giovinazzo, sorelline di 14 e 12 anni si allontanano da comunità: avviate ricerche

Covid in Puglia

Bari, morto il boss Giuseppe Mercante

Puglia, mascherine Covid non a norma: milioni ritirate in Puglia

ROME

Govt set to OK 40 bn budget deviation

Cover for two months more COVID-19 aid, among other things

ROME, APR 13 - Premier Mario Draghi's executive is set to approve a deviation from its budget target of around 40 billion euros, the latest in a series of such deviations passed to tackle the COVID-19 emergency, government sources said on Tuesday. The money will be used, among other things, to finance two more months of aid grants for businesses and workers who have been hit by COVID-linked restrictions. The deviation will also make it possible to create a special fund of four-five billion euros a year for projects not included in the government's PNRR COVID-19 Recovery Plan, the sources said. (ANSA).

