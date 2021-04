Draghi meets Stellantis, Eni, Enel, Snam, Terna CEOs

ROME, APR 13 - Premier Mario Draghi on Tuesday met the chiefs of carmaker Stellantis and energy groups Eni, Enel, Snam and Terna for talks on energy and the energy transition, government sources said. Taking part in the talks, along with Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani, were Stellantis' John Elkann, Eni's Claudio Descalzi, Enel's Francesco Starace, Snam's Marco Alvera and Terna's Stefano Antonio Donnarumma. (ANSA).