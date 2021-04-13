Soccer: Atalanta boss Gasperini risks 20-day ban

ROME, APR 13 - A sporting prosecutor has requested that Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini be banned for 20 days for interrupting a surprise doping test on one of his players, insulting the inspector and blasting the whole anti-doping system, ANSA sources said on Tuesday. Gasperini allegedly stopped the test and forced his player to go and train. He faces a hearing before an anti-doping tribunal on May 10. If the tribunal upholds the prosecutor's request, Gasperini would not be able to have any contact with his players during the suspension and would miss the last three games of the Serie A season and the Italian Cup final against Juventus. Atalanta are currently fourth in Serie A, which puts them in the Champions League qualification zone. (ANSA).