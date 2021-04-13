Life term upheld for doc in 12 ER murders

VARESE, APR 13 - Leonardo Cazzaniga, ex deputy director of the ER at Saronno near Varese, on Tuesday saw a life sentence for 12 murders upheld on appeal. In February 2018 Gazzaniga's lover Laura Taroni, a nurse at the emergency room, got 30 years in jail for murdering her husband Massimo Guerra and mother Maria Rita Clerici, helped by Gazzaniga. Cazzaniga, was indicted for the murders. He was also indicted for murdering Taroni's father-in-law Luciano Guerra, an alleged crime for which the nurse was acquitted on prosecutors' advice. Gazzaniga has now been convicted of the three murders again, along with nine others. The fresh verdict was handed down by a court of appeal in Varese north of Milan. (ANSA).