Teen girl gang cited for attacking girl, 13, in Riccione

RIMINI, APR 13 - A gang of four girls aged between 13 and 15 were cited Tuesday for attacking a 13-year-old girl in Riccione on December 20. The gang allegedly assaulted their victim near the beach in front of Piazzale Roma in the Romagna Riiviera resort. The gang attacked the girl because she had fallen for a gang member's boyfriend, police said. They allegedly kicked and slapped the girl before fleeing. The four have been charged with grievous bodily harm. (ANSA).