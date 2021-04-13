Cop arrested for trying to frame commander with coke

Teen girl gang cited for attacking girl, 13, in Riccione
MILAN
13 Aprile 2021
MILAN, APR 13 - An Italian local police chief was arrested Tuesday for trying to frame his commanding officer by putting cocaine in her car after she failed to recommend that he continue in his job. Salvatore Furci, currently local police chief at Trezzano sul Naviglio near Milan, had won a competitive exam to become local traffic cop chief at another town near Milan, Corbetta. But he did not pass his period of probation, also because of the negative rating from his commanding officer, Lia Vismara. As a vendetta he then had an Albanian accomplice place several doses of cocaine in her car, police said Tuesday. The Albanian, Mariglen Memushim, has also been arrested. The pair have been charged with aggravated calumny and possessing narcotics. (ANSA).
