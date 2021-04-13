Young runaway sisters found on train

Teen girl gang cited for attacking girl, 13, in Riccione
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Monopoli, lavori danneggiano il mare: sequestri e blocco della Guardia Costiera
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Puglia, da domani vaccino a over 60 senza prenotazione «Ma non da subito per tutti» Le linee guida: ecco come funzionerà
Covid in Puglia, 815 nuovi casi ma con meno tamponi (13%). Tanti ancora i morti (+39). Vaccini: 20mila dosi in 24 ore
BARI
13 Aprile 2021
BARI, APR 13 - Two sisters aged 12 and 14 who ran away from an educational community near Bari on Friday were found hiding under the seats of a train on a nearby line on Tuesday. The train was going from Giovinazzo to Molfetta in Puglia. Giovinazzo Mayor Tommaso Depalma told ANSA: "I'm glad, let's hope that these sisters may finally find the serenity they deserve". The girls were found after Carabinieri stopped the train for a search after suspecting they might be on board. The girls had been placed in the educational community seven months ago. They disappeared on Friday, leaving their cellphones in their rooms and spurring a huge search effort. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su