Young runaway sisters found on train

BARI, APR 13 - Two sisters aged 12 and 14 who ran away from an educational community near Bari on Friday were found hiding under the seats of a train on a nearby line on Tuesday. The train was going from Giovinazzo to Molfetta in Puglia. Giovinazzo Mayor Tommaso Depalma told ANSA: "I'm glad, let's hope that these sisters may finally find the serenity they deserve". The girls were found after Carabinieri stopped the train for a search after suspecting they might be on board. The girls had been placed in the educational community seven months ago. They disappeared on Friday, leaving their cellphones in their rooms and spurring a huge search effort. (ANSA).