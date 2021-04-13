7 arrested for mistreating disabled at care home

MILAN, APR 13 - Italian police on Tuesday arrested seven people on suspicion of mistreating and physically abusing severely mentally disabled clients at a home near Milan from 2017 to the present day. The two owners of the home and five staff have been charged with abusing the nine disabled patients. "They were subjected to corporal punishment and constant vexation", police said. According to prosecutors, the nine were sprayed with cold water and beaten with sticks. One woman was forced to spend a night outside in the cold, police said. There were no qualified nurses in the facility, prosecutors said. (ANSA).