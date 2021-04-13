Martedì 13 Aprile 2021 | 14:45

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

RIMINI
Teen girl gang cited for attacking girl, 13, in Riccione

Teen girl gang cited for attacking girl, 13, in Riccione

 
BARI
Woman says kidnapped son is now UAE sheikh

Woman says kidnapped son is now UAE sheikh

 
PERUGIA
Priest quits Church for love

Priest quits Church for love

 
MILAN
Cop arrested for trying to frame commander with coke

Cop arrested for trying to frame commander with coke

 
MILAN
7 arrested for mistreating disabled at care home

7 arrested for mistreating disabled at care home

 
BARI
Young runaway sisters found on train

Young runaway sisters found on train

 
ROME
Spallanzani to start tests on combining different vaccines

Spallanzani to start tests on combining different vaccines

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope removes US bishop accused of sex abuse cover-up

Pope removes US bishop accused of sex abuse cover-up

 
ROME
COVID: We all depend on each other - Mattarella

COVID: We all depend on each other - Mattarella

 
ROME
Italian Alessandra Galloni to be Reuters' first woman chief

Italian Alessandra Galloni to be Reuters' first woman chief

 
ROME
Industrial production up in February on January - ISTAT

Industrial production up in February on January - ISTAT

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Terracenere, cuore e rabbia: «Questo Bari non ha grinta»

Terracenere, cuore e rabbia: «Questo Bari non ha grinta»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Baril'inchiesta
Truffa del gasolio, ecco chi è l'imprenditore barese indagato

Truffa del gasolio, ecco chi è l'imprenditore barese indagato

 
LecceLa speranza
Racale, mamma di Mauro Romano, scomparso nel '77: «È lo sceicco Al Habtoor»

Racale, mamma di Mauro Romano, scomparso nel '77: «È lo sceicco Al Habtoor»

 
Foggiain via Conte Appiano
Foggia, scontro fra due auto, una si capovolge: feriti i conducenti

Foggia, scontro fra due auto, una si capovolge: feriti i conducenti

 
TarantoL'ep
«Ho sconfitto il bullismo con la musica e la poesia», da Castellaneta la forza del flauto di Giuseppe Palmisano

«Ho sconfitto il bullismo con la musica e la poesia», da Castellaneta la forza del flauto di Giuseppe Palmisano

 
PotenzaLotta al virus
Potenza, tutti in fila per il vaccino «libero»: anche oggi lunghe code

Potenza, tutti in fila per il vaccino «libero»: anche oggi lunghe code

 
SportLa città in fermento
Brindisi Basket, e ora si sogna

Brindisi Basket, e ora si sogna. IL VIDEO

 
MateraIl caso
Policoro, paziente positivo al pronto soccorso: chiuso per sanificazione

Policoro, paziente positivo al pronto soccorso: chiuso per sanificazione

 

i più letti

Coronavirus Puglia, da domani vaccino agli over 60 senza prenotazione

Puglia, da domani vaccino a over 60 senza prenotazione «Ma non da subito per tutti» Le linee guida: ecco come funzionerà

Covid in Puglia

Covid in Puglia, 815 nuovi casi ma con meno tamponi (13%). Tanti ancora i morti (+39). Vaccini: 20mila dosi in 24 ore

Bari, morto il boss Giuseppe Mercante

Bari, è morto il boss Giuseppe Mercante: conosciuto come «Pinuccio u' drogat»

Giovinazzo, sorelline di 14 e 12 anni si allontanano da comunità: avviate ricerche

Giovinazzo, ritrovate sorelline scomparse: erano su un treno, nascoste sotto i sedili

Frodi sui carburanti, maxi operazione in più Regioni: eseguite 45 misure cautelari, 71 denunciati

Frodi sui carburanti, «miniera d'oro» fra Puglia e Campania: eseguite 45 misure cautelari. Sospesi 2 Gdf di Taranto

ROME

COVID: We all depend on each other - Mattarella

Underscores role of Sacro Cuore University on anniversary

COVID: We all depend on each other - Mattarella

ROME, APR 13 - We all depend on each other in the COVID crisis, President Sergio Mattarella said Tuesday. Speaking on a videolink for the 100th anniversary of the opening of the academic year at the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore in MIlan, Mattarella said the university's contribution "has expressed itself, and continues to express itself, with specific characteristics and values linked to the life of out national community". He said "we feel this sense of community which our country has seen reaffirmed forcefully in its fundamental importance during the pandemic which has reminded us that each of us depends on all the others". The Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore (Catholic University of the Sacred Heart or Catholic University of Milan), known as UCSC or UNICATT or simply Cattolica, is an Italian private research university founded in 1921. Cattolica, with its five affiliated campuses, is the largest private university in Europe and the largest Catholic University in the world. Its main campus is located in Milan, Italy, with satellite campuses in Brescia, Piacenza, Cremona and Rome. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it