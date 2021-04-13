COVID: We all depend on each other - Mattarella

ROME, APR 13 - We all depend on each other in the COVID crisis, President Sergio Mattarella said Tuesday. Speaking on a videolink for the 100th anniversary of the opening of the academic year at the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore in MIlan, Mattarella said the university's contribution "has expressed itself, and continues to express itself, with specific characteristics and values linked to the life of out national community". He said "we feel this sense of community which our country has seen reaffirmed forcefully in its fundamental importance during the pandemic which has reminded us that each of us depends on all the others". The Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore (Catholic University of the Sacred Heart or Catholic University of Milan), known as UCSC or UNICATT or simply Cattolica, is an Italian private research university founded in 1921. Cattolica, with its five affiliated campuses, is the largest private university in Europe and the largest Catholic University in the world. Its main campus is located in Milan, Italy, with satellite campuses in Brescia, Piacenza, Cremona and Rome. (ANSA).