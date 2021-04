Spallanzani to start tests on combining different vaccines

ROME, APR 13 - Rome's Spallanzani's hospital is poised to start tests on combining differing types of COVID-19 vaccine, Health Director Francesco Vaia and Lazio Regional Health Chief Alessio D'Amato announced on Tuesday. The tests will involve 600 volunteers who have had a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. They will be given second doses of the Pfizer or the Moderna or the Sputnik vaccine. (ANSA).