Italian Alessandra Galloni to be Reuters' first woman chief

ROME, APR 13 - Reuters has announced that Rome native Alessandra Galloni is to be its first woman editor-in-chief in its 170-year history. The 47-year-old, who is currently the news agency's Global Managing Editor, replaces Stephen J. Adler, who is retiring. "So honored to lead the best newsroom in the world!," Galloni, who speaks four languages, said via Twitter. Reuters said the London-based journalist is "is known internally as a charismatic presence with a keen interest in business news" Early in her career, she worked for Reuters' Italian-language news service. She returned to the agency in 2013 after 13 years at The Wall Street Journal as a reporter and editor in London, Paris and Rome. (ANSA).