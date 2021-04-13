Martedì 13 Aprile 2021 | 12:09

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Italian Alessandra Galloni to be Reuters' first woman chief

Italian Alessandra Galloni to be Reuters' first woman chief

 
ROME
Industrial production up in February on January - ISTAT

Industrial production up in February on January - ISTAT

 
ROME
Mattarella marks 160th anniversary of Italy-US relations

Mattarella marks 160th anniversary of Italy-US relations

 
ROME
Major clashes between police, protestors in Susa Valley

Major clashes between police, protestors in Susa Valley

 
ROME
COVID: 9,789 new cases, 358 more victims

COVID: 9,789 new cases, 358 more victims

 
Uffizi show on women's role in ancient Rome goes online

Uffizi show on women's role in ancient Rome goes online

 
VENICE
Student blindfolded to stop her cheating on test

Student blindfolded to stop her cheating on test

 
ROME
Woman found dead, son hurt in 'murder-suicide' fire

Woman found dead, son hurt in 'murder-suicide' fire

 
ROME
45 arrests in Mafia fuel oil scam probe

45 arrests in Mafia fuel oil scam probe

 
NAPLES
COVID: Naples crib makers say 'street for sale'

COVID: Naples crib makers say 'street for sale'

 
ROME
PD to press for homophobia, Jus Soli laws - Letta

PD to press for homophobia, Jus Soli laws - Letta

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Terracenere, cuore e rabbia: «Questo Bari non ha grinta»

Terracenere, cuore e rabbia: «Questo Bari non ha grinta»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Foggiain via Conte Appiano
Foggia, scontro fra due auto, una si capovolge: feriti i conducenti

Foggia, scontro fra due auto, una si capovolge: feriti i conducenti

 
TarantoL'ep
«Ho sconfitto il bullismo con la musica e la poesia», da Castellaneta la forza del flauto di Giuseppe Palmisano

«Ho sconfitto il bullismo con la musica e la poesia», da Castellaneta la forza del flauto di Giuseppe Palmisano

 
PotenzaLotta al virus
Potenza, tutti in fila per il vaccino «libero»: anche oggi lunghe code

Potenza, tutti in fila per il vaccino «libero»: anche oggi lunghe code

 
BariCovid
Bari, Palacarrassi chiuso: niente vaccini E arrivano i carabinieri

Bari, Palacarrassi chiuso: niente vaccini
E arrivano i carabinieri

 
LecceSport
Calcio, il Lecce cerca la carica con le gigantografie di Pelè negli spogliatoi

Calcio, il Lecce cerca la carica con le gigantografie di Pelè negli spogliatoi

 
SportLa città in fermento
Brindisi Basket, e ora si sogna

Brindisi Basket, e ora si sogna. IL VIDEO

 
MateraIl caso
Policoro, paziente positivo al pronto soccorso: chiuso per sanificazione

Policoro, paziente positivo al pronto soccorso: chiuso per sanificazione

 

i più letti

Coronavirus Puglia, da domani vaccino agli over 60 senza prenotazione

Puglia, da domani vaccino a over 60 senza prenotazione «Ma non da subito per tutti» Le linee guida: ecco come funzionerà

Covid in Puglia

Covid in Puglia, 815 nuovi casi ma con meno tamponi (13%). Tanti ancora i morti (+39). Vaccini: 20mila dosi in 24 ore

Bari, morto il boss Giuseppe Mercante

Bari, è morto il boss Giuseppe Mercante: conosciuto come «Pinuccio u' drogat»

Giovinazzo, sorelline di 14 e 12 anni si allontanano da comunità: avviate ricerche

Giovinazzo, sorelline di 14 e 12 anni si allontanano da comunità: avviate ricerche

Frodi sui carburanti, maxi operazione in più Regioni: eseguite 45 misure cautelari, 71 denunciati

Frodi sui carburanti, «miniera d'oro» fra Puglia e Campania: eseguite 45 misure cautelari. Sospesi 2 Gdf di Taranto

ROME

Italian Alessandra Galloni to be Reuters' first woman chief

Honored to lead best newsroom in world says Rome native

Italian Alessandra Galloni to be Reuters' first woman chief

ROME, APR 13 - Reuters has announced that Rome native Alessandra Galloni is to be its first woman editor-in-chief in its 170-year history. The 47-year-old, who is currently the news agency's Global Managing Editor, replaces Stephen J. Adler, who is retiring. "So honored to lead the best newsroom in the world!," Galloni, who speaks four languages, said via Twitter. Reuters said the London-based journalist is "is known internally as a charismatic presence with a keen interest in business news" Early in her career, she worked for Reuters' Italian-language news service. She returned to the agency in 2013 after 13 years at The Wall Street Journal as a reporter and editor in London, Paris and Rome. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it