Industrial production up in February on January - ISTAT

ROME
13 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 13 - ISTAT said Tuesday that its seasonally adjusted industrial production index increased by 0.2% in February compared with the previous month. The national statistics agency added that its calendar-adjusted industrial production index decreased by 0.6% compared with February 2020, the month before COVID-19-linked restrictions started. (ANSA).
