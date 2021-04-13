Mattarella marks 160th anniversary of Italy-US relations

ROME, APR 13 - President Sergio Mattarella issued a statement on Tuesday to celebrate the 160th anniversary of formal relations between Italy and the United States. "In the year that the Italian Republic celebrates the 160th anniversary of the country's unification, we also mark 160 years of diplomatic relations between Italy and the United States of America, which commenced on April 13, 1861," Matttarella said. "Since then, we have traveled a long road together. our deep friendship has grown progressively over the past seventy-five years, taking root in our shared commitment to the values of freedom, peace and democracy. the constant and productive social and cultural exchanges between our peoples nourish it, as does the contribution made by the large and active community of Italian origin in the United States of America, and by U.S. citizens living in our country. "A bond that sees us committed, in a firmly transatlantic perspective, to supporting and promoting civil liberties and democratic principles, within a framework of international security and stability aimed at promoting economic development and social progress. "Unprecedented global challenges spur us, once again, to join our wills and energies at the national and international levels, as well as in multilateral fora that have proven effectiveness of action over the decades. "It is my sincere hope that Washington and Rome, together also in their response to present challenges, will continue to strengthen their closeness, and further develop their collaboration in support of shared values. "In this spirit, I am pleased to extend my warmest wishes for the future of relations between our two peoples, and my deepest appreciation to all those who, through their efforts, contribute to promoting the ties between Italy and the United States of America". (ANSA).