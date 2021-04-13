Major clashes between police, protestors in Susa Valley

Italian Alessandra Galloni to be Reuters' first woman chief
ROME
13 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 13 - There were major clashes between protestors against the Lyon-Turin high-speed rail project and the police at San Didero in Piedmont's Susa Valley overnight. Police were pelted with stones and flares as work got under way for a new lorry park linked to the A32 Turin-Bardonecchia motorway. The police responded with tear gas and the clashes lasted a couple of hours. The protestors had rushed to the scene due to fears a NO-TAV base was set to be demolished, sources said. A number of police officers, workers and protestors were injured, the sources said. Protestors in the Susa Valley has staged a long and sometimes violent battle to try to stop the Lyon-Turin high-speed rail due to its impact on the environment. (ANSA).
