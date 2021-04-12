Lunedì 12 Aprile 2021 | 19:29

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: 9,789 new cases, 358 more victims

COVID: 9,789 new cases, 358 more victims

 
Uffizi show on women's role in ancient Rome goes online

Uffizi show on women's role in ancient Rome goes online

 
VENICE
Student blindfolded to stop her cheating on test

Student blindfolded to stop her cheating on test

 
ROME
Woman found dead, son hurt in 'murder-suicide' fire

Woman found dead, son hurt in 'murder-suicide' fire

 
ROME
45 arrests in Mafia fuel oil scam probe

45 arrests in Mafia fuel oil scam probe

 
NAPLES
COVID: Naples crib makers say 'street for sale'

COVID: Naples crib makers say 'street for sale'

 
ROME
PD to press for homophobia, Jus Soli laws - Letta

PD to press for homophobia, Jus Soli laws - Letta

 
ROME
'IoApro' protesters throw objects at cops

'IoApro' protesters throw objects at cops

 
VENICE
Architecture Biennale to be open to public from May 22

Architecture Biennale to be open to public from May 22

 
ROME
Umbria health authority under hacker attack

Umbria health authority under hacker attack

 
ROME
Golf: Molinari third last in Masters after horror 4th round

Golf: Molinari third last in Masters after horror 4th round

 

Il Biancorosso

Il punto
Bari, Carrera a modo suo: «Non tutto da buttare»

Bari, Carrera a modo suo: «Non tutto da buttare»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaLotta al virus
Potenza, oltre 3mila vaccinati in un giorno: da domani la divisione in fasce d'età

Potenza, oltre 3mila vaccinati in un giorno: da domani la divisione in fasce d'età

 
BariLotta al virus
Vaccini, in hub di Bari dosi ad «esaurimento» anche ad under 79

Vaccini, in hub di Bari dosi ad «esaurimento» anche ad under 79

 
LecceIl caso
Rally con un suv su una spiaggia in Salento: multata intera famiglia VIDEO

Rally con un suv su una spiaggia in Salento: multata intera famiglia VIDEO

 
FoggiaIl caso
Vaccini a Foggia, rinuncia per lunga attesa: l'Asl lo contatta per domani

Vaccini a Foggia, rinuncia per lunga attesa: Asl lo contatta per domani

 
Tarantol'annuncio
Mittal Taranto, «gestione fallimentare»: sciopero e sit in protesta il 23 aprile davanti Mise

Mittal Taranto, «gestione fallimentare»: sciopero e sit in protesta il 23 aprile davanti Mise

 
SportLa città in fermento
Brindisi Basket, e ora si sogna

Brindisi Basket, e ora si sogna. IL VIDEO

 
MateraIl caso
Policoro, paziente positivo al pronto soccorso: chiuso per sanificazione

Policoro, paziente positivo al pronto soccorso: chiuso per sanificazione

 
BatNella Bat
Bisceglie, bombe danneggiarono ben 7 auto parcheggiate: 2 arresti

Bisceglie, bombe danneggiarono ben 7 auto parcheggiate: 2 arresti

 

i più letti

Coronavirus Puglia, da domani vaccino agli over 60 senza prenotazione

Puglia, da domani vaccino a over 60 senza prenotazione «Ma non da subito per tutti» Le linee guida: ecco come funzionerà

Vaccinazioni over 60 in Puglia: ecco come funzionerà da domani

Vaccinazioni over 60 in Puglia: ecco come funzionerà da domani

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1359 nuovi casi su 10mila test. 15 decessi, nuovo aumento ricoveri. Da inizio pandemia 2 milioni di tamponi

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1359 casi su 10mila test. 15 decessi, su i ricoveri. Vaccinate oltre 762mila persone

Bari, morto il boss Giuseppe Mercante

Bari, è morto il boss Giuseppe Mercante: conosciuto come «Pinuccio u' drogat»

Lecce, 85enne muore dopo vaccino Moderna: accertamenti dell'Asl

Lecce, 85enne muore dopo vaccino Moderna: accertamenti dell'Asl

ROME

COVID: 9,789 new cases, 358 more victims

Positivity rate down 1.1% from 6.2% to 5.1%

COVID: 9,789 new cases, 358 more victims

ROME, APR 12 - There have been 9,789 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 358 more victims from the virus, the health ministry said Monday. That compares with 15,746 new cases and 331 more victims Sunday. Some 190,635 more tests have been done, compared with 253,100 Sunday. The positivity rate has fallen by 1.1%, from 6.2% to 5.1%. Intensive care cases have risen by eight, and hospital admissions by 78. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 3,779,594, and the death toll 114,612. The currently positive are 524,417 (-8,588 on Sunday), the recovered and discharged since the start of the pandemic 3,140,565 (+18,010), and those in domestic isolation 493,495 (-8,674). (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it