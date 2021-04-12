Lunedì 12 Aprile 2021 | 17:59

Uffizi show on women's role in ancient Rome goes online

VENICE
Student blindfolded to stop her cheating on test

ROME
Woman found dead, son hurt in 'murder-suicide' fire

ROME
45 arrests in Mafia fuel oil scam probe

NAPLES
COVID: Naples crib makers say 'street for sale'

ROME
PD to press for homophobia, Jus Soli laws - Letta

ROME
'IoApro' protesters throw objects at cops

VENICE
Architecture Biennale to be open to public from May 22

ROME
Umbria health authority under hacker attack

ROME
Golf: Molinari third last in Masters after horror 4th round

ROME
First woman head of research council tapped

LecceLa curiosità
L'intelligenza artificiale per diagnosticare il Covid con i raggi X: la tesi di laurea a Lecce

FoggiaIl caso
Vaccini a Foggia, rinuncia per lunga attesa: l'Asl lo contatta per domani

BariLa novità
Sostegno psicologico, nasce la Bussola: uno sportello in centro commerciale a Bari

PotenzaL'emergenza
Basilicata, 34 sindaci scrivono a Bardi: «Punti vaccinali per over 70 e persone fragili»

Tarantol'annuncio
Mittal Taranto, «gestione fallimentare»: sciopero e sit in protesta il 23 aprile davanti Mise

SportLa città in fermento
Brindisi Basket, e ora si sogna

MateraIl caso
Policoro, paziente positivo al pronto soccorso: chiuso per sanificazione

BatNella Bat
Bisceglie, bombe danneggiarono ben 7 auto parcheggiate: 2 arresti

Digitalized archaeological exhibit for free virtual tour

(ANSAmed) - FLORENCE, APRIL 12 - An archaeological exhibit of the Uffizi Gallery on the role of women in ancient Rome is going digital. The event called 'Imperatrici, matrone, liberte. Volti e segreti delle donne romane' (Empresses, matrons, freedwomen. Faces and secrets of ancient Rome), according to a statement, was inaugurated at the beginning of November and closed due to Covid restrictions only one day later. The exhibit was completely digitalized in high definition and, starting on Monday, it is possible to take a free virtual tour on the website of the museum, uffizi.it (https://www.uffizi.it/mostre-virtuali/imperatrici-matrone-liber te). It is the first show of the gallery that can be visited online in this way. It is possible to zoom on details of the artwork and see the explanations and additional information in Italian and English. Moreover, thanks to a new functionality, it will be possible to directly connect to the technical sheet of the oeuvre in the archives of the museum's website. The statement added that there are some 30 artworks coming from the rich archaeological collection of the museum complex: they include the sculptures of Nero's mother Agrippina, Domizia Longina, Domiziano's wife. They describe the lives of Roman women in the first two centuries of the Empire, from the start of the I until the second half of the II century AD, focusing on positive and negative models represented by empresses and leading women in the imperial house and highlighting possible public roles for women, with an insight into the fascinating stories of everyday life of matrons and freedwomen. "The Uffizi Gallery over the last few years has dedicated great attention on the themes of gender history - commented the museum's director Eike Schmidt - changing the traditional and traditionalist image of women and showing instead their creative, strong and indomitable side. The show is also a unique occasion to allow our visitors to admire splendid pieces of our very important archaeological collection that will surprise our most careful public".(ANSAmed).

