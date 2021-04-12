Woman found dead, son hurt in 'murder-suicide' fire

ROME, APR 12 - A woman was found dead with a gaping wound to the head and her son with a harpoon stuck in his eye in a fire-scorched Rome flat on Monday. Police said they were treating the case as a murder-suicide, with the young man in serious condition after trying to kill himself. The flat is in the southern Roman EUR district. Fire fighters said the fire broke out in the bedroom and then spread to the kitchen. The young man was rushed to hospital in code red. (ANSA).