Student blindfolded to stop her cheating on test

VENICE, APR 12 - A 15-year-old liceo classico student was told to blindfold herself during an oral test near Venice last week after doing suspiciously well in a German test days before, local media reported after the Veneto board of education opened a probe into the teacher's conduct Monday. Teachers have grown used to students using various tricks to pass tests during distance learning in Italy, including putting their text books under their keyboards, having brainy friends in the room to suggest answers, or pretending to have a bad connection when they can't answer. The education board said the teacher may have gone too far. (ANSA).