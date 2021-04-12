45 arrests in Mafia fuel oil scam probe

Uffizi show on women's role in ancient Rome goes online
ROME
12 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 12 - Italian police on Monday arrested 45 people and cited 71 more in a probe into a suspected Mafia scam on fuel oil across Italy. The op, led by prosecutors from Potenza and Lecce, spanned the provinces of Salerno, Brescia, Naples, Caserta, Cosenza and Taranto. Those implicated are accused of dodging duties and VAT on diesel and other fuel oil. Police said the alleged scam had created what they called a "gold mine" between Campania and Puglia. (ANSA).
