COVID: Naples crib makers say 'street for sale'

NAPLES, APR 12 - The iconic Nativity-scene makers along Naples' Via San Gregorio Armeno, listed among the 10 most famous streets in the world, say the storied thoroughfare risks being turned into a shopping mall after developers buy them out amid the COVID crisis. The creche makers demonstrated outside their closed workshops on Monday, displaying a placard saying "San Gregorio Armeno For Sale". One of the 40 or so artisans, Salvatore Gambardella, said "they have come from the estate agents to ask if we want to sell our ateliers, they want to profit from our difficulties to turn the street into a shopping mall and rub out tradition". The vice president of the group, Serena D'Alessandro, said they had sent a registered letter to local institutions "but no one has replied, they are ignoring us". On Wednesday the presepe makers will be outside the regional government building demanding to be seen by Campania Governor Vincenzo De Luca. (ANSA).