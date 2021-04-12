Golf: Molinari third last in Masters after horror 4th round

COVID: Naples crib makers say 'street for sale'
ROME
12 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 12 - Italy's Chicco Molinari came third last in the Masters Sunday after a horrific last round of seven bogeys and a double bogey pushed him nine over par for the tournament, won by the first-ever Japanese major winner, Hideki Matsuyama. Molinari, the 2018 British Open winner, went into Sunday on even par and was eyeing a top 20 finish before the stream of bogeys began. (ANSA).
