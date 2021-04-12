Lunedì 12 Aprile 2021 | 16:27

NAPLES
COVID: Naples crib makers say 'street for sale'

ROME
PD to press for homophobia, Jus Soli laws - Letta

ROME
'IoApro' protesters throw objects at cops

VENICE
Architecture Biennale to be open to public from May 22

ROME
Umbria health authority under hacker attack

ROME
Golf: Molinari third last in Masters after horror 4th round

ROME
First woman head of research council tapped

FLORENCE
Woman, 22, thrown out of home due to lesbian affair

ROME
Vatican: arrest warrant for broker in London property deal

ROME
Soccer: FIGC chief Gravina appeals to Draghi over Euros

TURIN
Man who killed wife, son, neighbours in serious condition

Bari, Carrera a modo suo: «Non tutto da buttare»

Foggiale indagini
Femminicidio Orta Nova, domani autopsia su presunto killer suicida in carcere

Tarantol'annuncio
Mittal Taranto, «gestione fallimentare»: sciopero e sit in protesta il 23 aprile davanti Mise

PotenzaIl virus
Covid Basilicata, in due giorni 333 nuovi positivi e 7 morti

LecceIn Salento
Galatina, incidente sul lavoro: operaio muore in un cantiere in una villa

SportLa città in fermento
Brindisi Basket, e ora si sogna

BariControlli dei CC
Bari, ladri di rame ma in quarantena Covid: arrestata coppia di 45 e 18 anni

MateraIl caso
Policoro, paziente positivo al pronto soccorso: chiuso per sanificazione

BatNella Bat
Bisceglie, bombe danneggiarono ben 7 auto parcheggiate: 2 arresti

Coronavirus Puglia, da domani vaccino agli over 60 senza prenotazione

Vaccinazioni over 60 in Puglia: ecco come funzionerà da domani

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1359 nuovi casi su 10mila test. 15 decessi, nuovo aumento ricoveri. Da inizio pandemia 2 milioni di tamponi

Bari, morto il boss Giuseppe Mercante

Lecce, 85enne muore dopo vaccino Moderna: accertamenti dell'Asl

ROME

Umbria health authority under hacker attack

Virus infects authority's network, some servers

ROME, APR 12 - The Umbria 2 USL health authority said Monday that its IT systems have been under a hacker attack since Sunday morning . Postal police in the central Italian city of Terni are investigating the attack, in which viruses hit the authority's network and some of its servers. The authority said that the ransomware attack had had a "significant" impact on services. COVID-19-linked activities, however, are continuing normally. (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
