Umbria health authority under hacker attack

ROME, APR 12 - The Umbria 2 USL health authority said Monday that its IT systems have been under a hacker attack since Sunday morning . Postal police in the central Italian city of Terni are investigating the attack, in which viruses hit the authority's network and some of its servers. The authority said that the ransomware attack had had a "significant" impact on services. COVID-19-linked activities, however, are continuing normally. (ANSA).