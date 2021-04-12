Architecture Biennale to be open to public from May 22

VENICE, APR 12 - The Venice BIennale's 17th International Architecture Exhibition, titled 'How will we live together?', will be open to the public from May 22 to November 21, organisers said Monday. The show will be open at the Giardini, the Arsenale and Forte Marghera, respecting COVID rules, they said. The exhibition will be curated by Lebanese architect Hashim Sarkis. (ANSA).