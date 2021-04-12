Architecture Biennale to be open to public from May 22

COVID: Naples crib makers say 'street for sale'
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Puglia, da domani vaccino a over 60 senza prenotazione «Ma non da subito per tutti» Le linee guida: ecco come funzionerà
Coronavirus, in Puglia 1359 casi su 10mila test. 15 decessi, su i ricoveri. Vaccinate oltre 762mila persone
VENICE
12 Aprile 2021
VENICE, APR 12 - The Venice BIennale's 17th International Architecture Exhibition, titled 'How will we live together?', will be open to the public from May 22 to November 21, organisers said Monday. The show will be open at the Giardini, the Arsenale and Forte Marghera, respecting COVID rules, they said. The exhibition will be curated by Lebanese architect Hashim Sarkis. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su