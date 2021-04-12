Lunedì 12 Aprile 2021 | 14:55

ROME
First woman head of research council tapped

FLORENCE
Woman, 22, thrown out of home due to lesbian affair

ROME
Vatican: arrest warrant for broker in London property deal

ROME
Soccer: FIGC chief Gravina appeals to Draghi over Euros

TURIN
Man who killed wife, son, neighbours in serious condition

FLORENCE
2 arrests, 22 probed for child porn

ROME
Ex-COVID commissioner Arcuri probed for embezzlement

ROME
First COVID-free trains to run from April 16

ROME
2 arrests in Sicilian health care probe

ROME
COVID: 2.2 mn vaccine shots arriving this week

ROME

Italy mourns rugby monuments Cuttitta and Bollesan

 

Il Biancorosso

Il punto
Bari, Carrera a modo suo: «Non tutto da buttare»

PotenzaIl virus
Covid Basilicata, in due giorni 333 nuovi positivi e 7 morti

Foggiatragedia sfiorata
Foggia, 46enne aggredito per strada e colpito al volto: è in prognosi riservata

LecceIn Salento
Galatina, incidente sul lavoro: operaio muore in un cantiere in una villa

SportLa città in fermento
Brindisi Basket, e ora si sogna

GdM.TVl'operazione
Frodi su carburati: arrestato carabiniere «4infedele» e sospesi 2 finanzieri di Taranto

BariControlli dei CC
Bari, ladri di rame ma in quarantena Covid: arrestata coppia di 45 e 18 anni

MateraIl caso
Policoro, paziente positivo al pronto soccorso: chiuso per sanificazione

BatNella Bat
Bisceglie, bombe danneggiarono ben 7 auto parcheggiate: 2 arresti

Coronavirus Puglia, da domani vaccino agli over 60 senza prenotazione

Puglia, da domani vaccino a over 60 senza prenotazione «Ma non da subito per tutti» Le linee guida: ecco come funzionerà

Vaccinazioni over 60 in Puglia: ecco come funzionerà da domani

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1359 nuovi casi su 10mila test. 15 decessi, nuovo aumento ricoveri. Da inizio pandemia 2 milioni di tamponi

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1359 casi su 10mila test. 15 decessi, su i ricoveri. Vaccinate oltre 762mila persone

Lecce, 85enne muore dopo vaccino Moderna: accertamenti dell'Asl

Bari, morto il boss Giuseppe Mercante

ROME

Vatican: arrest warrant for broker in London property deal

Suspect accused of making illegal profits of 15 million

ROME, APR 12 - An arrest warrant was issued on Monday for Gianluigi Zorzi, a financial broker under investigation by the Vatican judicial authorities over a controversial property deal regarding a building on Sloane Avenue in London, sources said. Zorzi is accused of making illegal profits of 15 million euros on the deal, the sources said. Rome prosecutors also banned three people from exercising the profession of accountants in relation to the case, the source said. They are accused of issuing fake invoices. (ANSA).

