Man who killed wife, son, neighbours in serious condition

TURIN, APR 12 - An 83-year-old pensioner who killed his 79-year-old wife and mentally handicapped 51-tyear-old son as well as two neighbours who owned their flat near Turin Saturday night is in serious but stable condition in hospital after shooting himelf in the face, hospital sources said in Turin Monday. The bullet did not hit vital organs, sources at the Giovanni Bosco Hospital said. The man, Renzo Tarabella, killed his wife Maria Grazia Valovatto and their son Wilson with his gun before murdering neighbours Osvaldo Dighera, 74, and his wife Liliana Heidempergher, 70. The neighbours owned his flat on the fifth floor of a condominium in Corso Italia at Rivarolo Canavese near Turin. Tarabella had what doctors called a "delicate" three-hour operation on his head wounds on Sunday. He is now intubated and doctors have not said how long it will take him to recover. (ANSA).