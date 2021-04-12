First COVID-free trains to run from April 16

ROME, APR 12 - Italy first COVID-free trains will run from Friday April 16, sources said Monday. They will be two non-stop Frecciarossa high-speed trains running between Rome and MIlan, where only passengers who have tested negative for COVID-19 will be allowed aboard. The first train will leave Roma Termini at 08:50 and the second will leave Milano Centrale at 18:00. The trains will have a passenger capacity of 50%. Passengers must turn up at least 45 minutes before departure with a certificate showing they had a negative test withing the last 48 hours. It is also possible to have a test for free in the station. Those who been vaccinated must present a certificate or have a test. (ANSA).