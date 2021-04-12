Lunedì 12 Aprile 2021 | 13:19

FLORENCE
2 arrests, 22 probed for child porn

ROME
Ex-COVID commissioner Arcuri probed for embezzlement

ROME
First COVID-free trains to run from April 16

ROME
2 arrests in Sicilian health care probe

ROME
COVID: 2.2 mn vaccine shots arriving this week

ROME

Italy mourns rugby monuments Cuttitta and Bollesan

 
ROME
We'll have much more freedom in the summer - health minister

ROME
Vatican: broker involved in London property deal arrested

ROME
Soccer: Inter stay firmly in command

ROME
Eight in 10 pupils back in class

ROME
COVID-19: Most of Italy now an 'orange zone'

Il Biancorosso

Il punto
Bari, Carrera a modo suo: «Non tutto da buttare»

Brindisila reazione
Francavilla Fontana, aggredisce carabinieri intervenuti per sedare lite: arrestato 41enne

GdM.TVl'operazione
Frodi su carburati: arrestato carabiniere «4infedele» e sospesi 2 finanzieri di Taranto

Frodi su carburanti: arrestato CC «infedele», sospesi 2 finanzieri di Taranto

 
FoggiaL'episodio
S.Severo, operatrice sanitaria spintonata e aggredita: aveva chiesto a un paziente di misurare la temperatura

BariControlli dei CC
Bari, ladri di rame ma in quarantena Covid: arrestata coppia di 45 e 18 anni

Potenzaemergenza Covid
Vaccini, a Potenza e Matera centinaia di persone in fila: inoculazioni libere per 60-79enni. Intervengono i CC

HomeIncidente mortale
Tragedia a Nardò, scontro tra 3 auto: due morti e 4 feriti

Tragedia a Nardò, scontro fra tre auto: morta 75enne, quattro feriti gravi FOTO

 
MateraIl caso
Policoro, paziente positivo al pronto soccorso: chiuso per sanificazione

BatNella Bat
Bisceglie, bombe danneggiarono ben 7 auto parcheggiate: 2 arresti

Coronavirus Puglia, da domani vaccino agli over 60 senza prenotazione

Puglia, da domani vaccino a over 60 senza prenotazione «Ma non da subito per tutti» Le linee guida: ecco come funzionerà

Vaccinazioni over 60 in Puglia: ecco come funzionerà da domani

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1359 nuovi casi su 10mila test. 15 decessi, nuovo aumento ricoveri. Da inizio pandemia 2 milioni di tamponi

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1359 casi su 10mila test. 15 decessi, su i ricoveri. Vaccinate oltre 762mila persone

Lecce, 85enne muore dopo vaccino Moderna: accertamenti dell'Asl

Bari, morto il boss Giuseppe Mercante

Bari, è morto il boss Giuseppe Mercante: conosciuto come «Pinuccio u' drogat»

ROME

2 non-stop Rome- Milan Frecciarossa

ROME, APR 12 - Italy first COVID-free trains will run from Friday April 16, sources said Monday. They will be two non-stop Frecciarossa high-speed trains running between Rome and MIlan, where only passengers who have tested negative for COVID-19 will be allowed aboard. The first train will leave Roma Termini at 08:50 and the second will leave Milano Centrale at 18:00. The trains will have a passenger capacity of 50%. Passengers must turn up at least 45 minutes before departure with a certificate showing they had a negative test withing the last 48 hours. It is also possible to have a test for free in the station. Those who been vaccinated must present a certificate or have a test. (ANSA).

