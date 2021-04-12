Ex-COVID commissioner Arcuri probed for embezzlement

2 arrests, 22 probed for child porn
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Puglia, da domani vaccino a over 60 senza prenotazione «Ma non da subito per tutti» Le linee guida: ecco come funzionerà
Coronavirus, in Puglia 1359 casi su 10mila test. 15 decessi, su i ricoveri. Vaccinate oltre 762mila persone
ROME
12 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 12 - Italy's former COVID commissioner Domenico Arcuri has been placed under investigation in a probe into embezzlement over face masks, sources told La Verità newspaper at the weekend. Premier Mario Draghi in February replaced Arcuri with army general Francesco Figliuolo. According to La Verità, Arcuri is accused of being involved in the alleged embezzlement of "huge profits" from an order of Chinese face masks worth some 1.25 billion euros. Arcuri's former aide and head of face mask procurement Antonio Fabbrocini, is also being probed, the conservative daily said. The case reportedly concerns the supply of some 800 million masks from three Chinese consortia. One person was arrested on February 24 after some of these supplies arrived in Italy without the proper certification. Arcuri reportedly said "I know nothing about this case but I am collaborating with the judicial authorities". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su