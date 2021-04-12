COVID: 2.2 mn vaccine shots arriving this week

ROME, APR 12 - Some 2.2 million does of COVID-19 vaccines are set to arrive in Italy this week, health sources said Monday. Pfizer is set to boost its supplies by 1.5 million doses by Wednesday, they said. Then, another 400,000 doses of the Modern vaccine will arrive. Tomottow, Tuesday, some 360,000 shots will be stored in the defence ministry hub at Pratica di Mare outside Rome. Of these, 184,800 will be the first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and the other 172,200 will be AstraZeneca. (ANSA).