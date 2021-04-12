Italy mourns rugby monuments Cuttitta and Bollesan

ROME, APR 12 - Italian rugby is mourning the death of two of its greatest figures, former national team captains Massimo Cuttitta:and Marco Bollesan. The Italian Rugby Federation (FIR) said on Sunday that Cuttitta:had died at the age of 54 due to complications linked to COVID-19. The former prop won 70 caps between 1990 and 2000, taking part in the 1991 and 1995, and he was an important part of the team that earned Italy its place in the Six Nations. Then on Monday the FIR said rugby "legend" Bollesan had died at the age of 79. Bollesan, a number 8, made 47 appearances for the national team in the 1960s and 70s and captained the Azzurri 34 times. He was the coach of the national team at the inaugural Rugby World Cup in 1987 and its team manager at the 2003 and 2007 World Cups. (ANSA).