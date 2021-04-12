Soccer: Inter stay firmly in command

ROME, APR 12 - Inter took another step towards the Serie A title when they beat Cagliari 1-0 at home on Sunday thanks to a late strike by Matteo Darmian for their 11th consecutive victory. The triumph keeps Antonio Conte's men 11 points points clear of second-placed AC Milan, who won 3-1 at Parma on Saturday, with eight games to go. The other top teams won too. Champions Juventus beat Genoa 3-1 in Turin and remain one point behind Milan in third place. Fourth-placed Atalanta won 3-2 at Fiorentina. (ANSA).