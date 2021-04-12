Lunedì 12 Aprile 2021 | 11:44

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Vatican: broker involved in London property deal arrested

Vatican: broker involved in London property deal arrested

 
ROME
Soccer: Inter stay firmly in command

Soccer: Inter stay firmly in command

 
ROME
Eight in 10 pupils back in class

Eight in 10 pupils back in class

 
ROME
COVID-19: Most of Italy now an 'orange zone'

COVID-19: Most of Italy now an 'orange zone'

 
CAGLIARI
Boy, 3, falls into pool and drowns near Cagliari

Boy, 3, falls into pool and drowns near Cagliari

 
ROME
COVID: 18,938 new cases, 718 more victims

COVID: 18,938 new cases, 718 more victims

 
ROME
Prince Philip 'exemplary dedication' to Crown - Mattarella

Prince Philip 'exemplary dedication' to Crown - Mattarella

 
ROME
Calabria, E-R, Friuli, Lombardy, Piedmont, Tuscany orange

Calabria, E-R, Friuli, Lombardy, Piedmont, Tuscany orange

 
ROME
India marines case to end with 1 mn payment - Delhi court

India marines case to end with 1 mn payment - Delhi court

 
VATICAN CITY
God calls us to be peace operators tweets pope

God calls us to be peace operators tweets pope

 
ROME
Golf: Molinari 9 behind leader Rose at Masters

Golf: Molinari 9 behind leader Rose at Masters

 

Il Biancorosso

Il punto
Bari, Carrera a modo suo: «Non tutto da buttare»

Bari, Carrera a modo suo: «Non tutto da buttare»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariControlli dei CC
Bari, ladri di rame ma in quarantena Covid: arrestata coppia di 45 e 18 anni

Bari, ladri di rame ma in quarantena Covid: arrestata coppia di 45 e 18 anni

 
Potenzaemergenza Covid
Vaccini, a Potenza e Matera centinaia di persone in fila: inoculazioni libere per 60-79enni. Intervengono i CC

Vaccini, a Potenza e Matera centinaia di persone in fila: inoculazioni libere per 60-79enni. Intervengono i CC

 
FoggiaControlli dei CC
Lucera, in casa gestiva «market» della droga: arrestato 27enne

Lucera, in casa gestiva «market» della droga: arrestato 27enne

 
HomeBlitz CC e gdf
Frodi sui carburanti, maxi operazione in più Regioni: eseguite 45 misure cautelari, 71 denunciati

Frodi sui carburanti, maxi operazione in più Regioni: eseguite 45 misure cautelari, 71 denunciati

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Torre Canne, la spiaggia è sempre più accessibile e alla portata di tutti

Torre Canne, la spiaggia è sempre più accessibile e alla portata di tutti

 
HomeIncidente mortale
Tragedia a Nardò, scontro tra 3 auto: due morti e 4 feriti

Tragedia a Nardò, scontro fra tre auto: morta 75enne, quattro feriti gravi FOTO

 
MateraIl caso
Policoro, paziente positivo al pronto soccorso: chiuso per sanificazione

Policoro, paziente positivo al pronto soccorso: chiuso per sanificazione

 
BatNella Bat
Bisceglie, bombe danneggiarono ben 7 auto parcheggiate: 2 arresti

Bisceglie, bombe danneggiarono ben 7 auto parcheggiate: 2 arresti

 

i più letti

Coronavirus Puglia, da domani vaccino agli over 60 senza prenotazione

Puglia, da domani vaccino a over 60 senza prenotazione «Ma non da subito per tutti» Le linee guida: ecco come funzionerà

Vaccinazioni over 60 in Puglia: ecco come funzionerà da domani

Vaccinazioni over 60 in Puglia: ecco come funzionerà da domani

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1359 nuovi casi su 10mila test. 15 decessi, nuovo aumento ricoveri. Da inizio pandemia 2 milioni di tamponi

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1359 casi su 10mila test. 15 decessi, su i ricoveri. Vaccinate oltre 762mila persone

Lecce, 85enne muore dopo vaccino Moderna: accertamenti dell'Asl

Lecce, 85enne muore dopo vaccino Moderna: accertamenti dell'Asl

Bari, morto il boss Giuseppe Mercante

Bari, è morto il boss Giuseppe Mercante: conosciuto come «Pinuccio u' drogat»

ROME

Soccer: Inter stay firmly in command

Milan, Juve and Atalanta win too

Soccer: Inter stay firmly in command

ROME, APR 12 - Inter took another step towards the Serie A title when they beat Cagliari 1-0 at home on Sunday thanks to a late strike by Matteo Darmian for their 11th consecutive victory. The triumph keeps Antonio Conte's men 11 points points clear of second-placed AC Milan, who won 3-1 at Parma on Saturday, with eight games to go. The other top teams won too. Champions Juventus beat Genoa 3-1 in Turin and remain one point behind Milan in third place. Fourth-placed Atalanta won 3-2 at Fiorentina. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it