Soccer: Inter stay firmly in command

12 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 12 - Inter took another step towards the Serie A title when they beat Cagliari 1-0 at home on Sunday thanks to a late strike by Matteo Darmian for their 11th consecutive victory. The triumph keeps Antonio Conte's men 11 points points clear of second-placed AC Milan, who won 3-1 at Parma on Saturday, with eight games to go. The other top teams won too. Champions Juventus beat Genoa 3-1 in Turin and remain one point behind Milan in third place. Fourth-placed Atalanta won 3-2 at Fiorentina. (ANSA).
