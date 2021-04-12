Vatican: broker involved in London property deal arrested

ROME, APR 12 - The Italian finance police on Monday arrested Gianluigi Zorzi, a financial broker under investigation by the Vatican judicial authorities over a controversial property deal regarding a building on Sloane Avenue in London, sources said on Monday. Zorzi is accused of making illegal profits of 15 million euros on the deal, the sources said. Rome prosecutors also banned three people from exercising the profession of accountants in relation to the case, the source said. They are accused of issuing fake invoices. (ANSA).