Eight in 10 pupils back in class

(See related story on COVID-19 restrictions) ROME, APR 12 - Close to eight in 10 of Italy's school children are now back in class as of Monday, with only four regions classed as high-COVID-risk red zones. As a result around 6.6 million pupils out of the nation's school population of 8.5 million are physically back in class. In the four red-zone regions all high-school students and pupils in the second and third years of middle school have to do distance learning. The rest of the nation is a medium-high-risk orange zone, where all middle school students are in class and high-school students are 50-75% in school and the rest of the time on distance learning. (ANSA).