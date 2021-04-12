Eight in 10 pupils back in class

Vatican: broker involved in London property deal arrested
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Puglia, da domani vaccino a over 60 senza prenotazione «Ma non da subito per tutti» Le linee guida: ecco come funzionerà
Coronavirus, in Puglia 1359 casi su 10mila test. 15 decessi, su i ricoveri. Vaccinate oltre 762mila persone
ROME
12 Aprile 2021
(See related story on COVID-19 restrictions) ROME, APR 12 - Close to eight in 10 of Italy's school children are now back in class as of Monday, with only four regions classed as high-COVID-risk red zones. As a result around 6.6 million pupils out of the nation's school population of 8.5 million are physically back in class. In the four red-zone regions all high-school students and pupils in the second and third years of middle school have to do distance learning. The rest of the nation is a medium-high-risk orange zone, where all middle school students are in class and high-school students are 50-75% in school and the rest of the time on distance learning. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su