ROME

COVID-19: Most of Italy now an 'orange zone'

Just four regions are high-risk red zones

COVID-19: Most of Italy now an 'orange zone'

ROME, APR 12 - Most of Italy is now an 'orange zone' after six regions on Monday were bumped down from being red, the highest level in Italy's tiered system of COVID-19 restrictions, following an improvement in the contagion data. Just four regions are high-contagion risk red zones this week - Campania, Puglia, Sardinia and Valle d'Aosta. Restrictions are much looser in medium-high-risk orange zones than in red ones. In red zones people need a good reason to be out of the home, such as for work or health reasons or to take some exercise, and shops selling non-essential goods are closed. In orange zones, you don't need a specific reason to be outside and all shops can do business. Bars and restaurants can only do takeaways or home deliveries in both red and orange zones. Furthermore, theatres, cinemas, gyms and swimming pools remain closed all over the country and a nationwide night curfew kicking in at 10pm remains in force. The government has said Italy will have no moderate-risk yellow zones, where bars and restaurants can serve people at their tables until 6pm, this month in a bid to keep the spread of the virus down while they try to ramp up the vaccination campaign. But it has also said it may be possible to ease some restrictions this month if the contagion data is good enough. Restaurateurs demanding they be allowed to open are set to stage a demonstration in Rome on Monday. (ANSA).

