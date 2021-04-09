COVID: 18,938 new cases, 718 more victims

ROME, APR 9 - There have been 18,938 new COVID-19 cases in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 718 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Friday. That compares with 17,221 new cases and 487 more victims Thursday. Some 362,973 more tests have been done, compared to 362,162 Thursday. The positivity rate has risen by 0.5%, from 4.7% to 5.2%. Intensive care cases have fallen by 60, and hospital admissions by 705. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 3,736,526, and the death toll 113,579. The currently positive are 536,361 (-7,969 on Thursday), the recovered and discharged 3,086,586 (+26,175), and those in domestic isolation 504,612 (-7,204). (ANSA).