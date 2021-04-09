Venerdì 09 Aprile 2021 | 19:15

CAGLIARI
Boy, 3, falls into pool and drowns near Cagliari

ROME
COVID: 18,938 new cases, 718 more victims

ROME
Prince Philip 'exemplary dedication' to Crown - Mattarella

ROME
Calabria, E-R, Friuli, Lombardy, Piedmont, Tuscany orange

ROME
India marines case to end with 1 mn payment - Delhi court

VATICAN CITY
God calls us to be peace operators tweets pope

ROME
Golf: Molinari 9 behind leader Rose at Masters

TURIN
Teacher probed for 'terror' climate in class

MILAN
Term cut to 19 yrs for man who torched school bus

MILAN
COVID: WHO official Guerra probed in Bergamo

ROME
Italy's COVID-19 Rt number drops to 0.92

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Avellino-Bari: «Scontro decisivo per il secondo posto»

LecceIl virus
Covid, 6 anziani positivi in una Rsa del Salento: 4 erano già vaccinati

PotenzaCovid
Basilicata arancione Bardi: «Ma abbiamo numeri da zona gialla»

Baril'aggressione
Bari, detenuto aggredisce medici e scorta al pronto soccorso del Policlinico

PotenzaControlli dei CC
Potenza, controlli antidroga: 12 persone denunciate

FoggiaLa novità
Foggia, pronti 2 nuovi parcheggi con 700 posti ed un'elisuperficie al Riuniti

Tarantoil provvedimento
Taranto, molesta ragazze su autobus: arrestato 51enne

Batl'accordo
Barletta, prevenire infiltrazioni criminalità in economia: intesa Camera commercio e Prefettura BAT

BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, 81enne positivo al Covid va in giro e viola isolamento: denunciato

Covid in Puglia, curva contagi torna a salire (+1974 nuovi casi) e indice positività al 13%. Boom decessi (+51)

Covid Puglia, il mistero dei «caregiver»: vaccinate intere famiglie

Covid in Puglia, lieve calo contagi (+1791) e indice di positività (12,54%) ma tanti ancora i morti (+48)

Licenziato operaio di A.Mittaldopo un post su facebook

Coronavirus, picco di ricoveri in Puglia: occupato il 54% dei posti letto

ROME

COVID: 18,938 new cases, 718 more victims

Positivity rate up 0.5% from 4.7% to 5.2%

ROME, APR 9 - There have been 18,938 new COVID-19 cases in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 718 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Friday. That compares with 17,221 new cases and 487 more victims Thursday. Some 362,973 more tests have been done, compared to 362,162 Thursday. The positivity rate has risen by 0.5%, from 4.7% to 5.2%. Intensive care cases have fallen by 60, and hospital admissions by 705. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 3,736,526, and the death toll 113,579. The currently positive are 536,361 (-7,969 on Thursday), the recovered and discharged 3,086,586 (+26,175), and those in domestic isolation 504,612 (-7,204). (ANSA).

