Calabria, E-R, Friuli, Lombardy, Piedmont, Tuscany orange

ROME, APR 9 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza is about to sign an ordinance turning the following regions from high-risk red zones to moderate-to-high orange ones, the health ministry said Friday: Calabria, Emilia Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lombardy, Piedmont and Tuscany. The ordinance will take effect on Monday, April 12, the ministry said. Sardinia, which was recently the only low risk white zone, will pass fro orange to red, the ministry said. (ANSA).