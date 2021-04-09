India marines case to end with 1 mn payment - Delhi court

ROME, APR 9 - The case of two Italian marines who allegedly killed two Indian fishermen they mistook as hijackers, Salvatore Girone e Massimiliano Latorre, will be closed with Italy paying 100 million rupees (about 1.1 million euros) in further compensation to the fishermen's families on top of 245,000 euros already paid to them, India's High Court ruled Friday, according to Asia News. Last July the International Tribunal of Arbitration ruled in Italy's favour in the case of the two Italian marines accused of killing two Indian fishermen off the southern Indian coast in February 2012 - but said Italy would have to pay India compensation for the loss of life. The court gave Italy jurisdiction in the case of Massimiliano Latorre and Salvatore Girone, who fired on Jelestine and Ajeesh Pinku after allegedly mistaking them for pirates while on duty off the coast of Kerala on the merchant ship Enrica Lexie. India was denied jurisdiction over the pair of fusiliers. The men's immunity was recognised. The tribunal's ruling that the marines were doing their national duty and thus subject to the 'flag law' was announced by the Italian foreign ministry. The ministry said Italy would restart criminal proceedings in the case. (ANSA).