God calls us to be peace operators tweets pope

VATICAN CITY
09 Aprile 2021
VATICAN CITY, APR 9 - Pope Francis tweeted Friday "the Lord calls us to collaborate in the construction of history, becoming, together with Him, operators of peace and witnesses of hope in a future of salvation and resurrection". (ANSA).
