Golf: Molinari 9 behind leader Rose at Masters

ROME
09 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 9 - Italy's Francesco Molinari goes into the second round of the Masters nine strokes behind leader Justin Rose on two over par, the same score as world no 1 and defending champ Dustin Johnson. Rose, who carded a seven-under-par 65 on the first day, is four strokes ahead of his nearest challengers, American Brian Harman and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama. (ANSA).
