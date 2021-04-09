Teacher probed for 'terror' climate in class

TURIN, APR 9 - An Italian elementary school teacher has been placed under investigation on suspicion of creating a "climate of terror" in her classes, police said Friday. The teacher, who has not been named, allegedly subjected her young charges to "insults, threats, aggressive attitudes, and vexation", police said. She reportedly worked as a supply teacher at two primary schools in Turin for various spells between 2013 and 2019. The head teacher, deputy head and assistant head at one of the schools have been placed under investigation for failing to report her and failure to act. Some 21 children have been cited as alleged victims of the woman. (ANSA).